New musical composed by St. Louis based composer to debut at COCAwrites Festival

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Center of Creative Arts will show a new musical written by a local St. Louis composer on April 14-16.

Big Machine fka The Butterfly Room, by Colin Healy, is about the potential of youth among the degradation of the real world in America. While working for a big company, the young people must learn how to deal with what life throws at them.

Big Machine is based on true events and the lives of Thomas Midgley and Charles Kettering of General Motors Chemical Company. The musical is created to recognize the COCAwrites program, which tells stories for all audiences centering the youth.

Healy is one of the only musical composers in St. Louis making new musicals. He is the Music Director for COCA’s Vocal Company, a composer, music director, and the artistic director of Fly North Theatricals. Healy was also the composer of The Gringo, Madam, and Seeing Other People.

