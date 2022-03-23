Advertisement

Missouri looks to legalize shrooms

Psilocybin mushrooms, also called "shrooms", are illegal and considered a hallucinogenic drug.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are toying with legalizing psychedelic drugs.

They held a public hearing on House Bill 2850. The proposal would allow people with certain medical conditions to use plant or fungus-based psychedelics.

If passed, this would apply to people with dealing with PTSD, depression, or terminal illness. Oregon is the only state to have legalized some psychedelics for therapeutic use, but several cities have decriminalized some of them.

