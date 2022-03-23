Maplewood names new fire chief

MAPLEWOOD (KMOV) -- Peter C. Marsac was appointed as the Maplewood Fire Chief after being the interim chief since July 2021.

Marsac became interim chief after Terry Merrell retired as chief. Marsac has worked with Maplewood Fire for 22 years.

Marsac will now oversee the department’s $3.3 million budget and 20 employees. Marsac was originally hired in Maplewood in 2000 as a firefighter and paramedic. He served as assistant fire chief before 2021.

