Advertisement

Maplewood names new fire chief

The Maplewood Fire Department has a new chief.
The Maplewood Fire Department has a new chief.(Maplewood Fire Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLEWOOD (KMOV) -- Peter C. Marsac was appointed as the Maplewood Fire Chief after being the interim chief since July 2021.

Marsac became interim chief after Terry Merrell retired as chief. Marsac has worked with Maplewood Fire for 22 years.

Marsac will now oversee the department’s $3.3 million budget and 20 employees. Marsac was originally hired in Maplewood in 2000 as a firefighter and paramedic. He served as assistant fire chief before 2021.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

BA.2 is the name of the new COVID variant rapidly growing overseas that's just starting to grow...
Local health leaders monitoring new COVID subvariant
change caption before publishing
New musical composed by St. Louis based composer to debut at COCAwrites Festival
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay rubles for gas
Graphic
Major Case Squad investigating after man found dead in Franklin County