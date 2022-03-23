Advertisement

Mapelwood names new fire chief

Pete Marsac
Pete Marsac(Maplewood fire dept.)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Peter Marsac has been selected as the new Maplewood Fire Chief.

Marsac has worked with the city’s fire department for 22 years, serving as a firefighter and paramedic. He served as the Assistant Chief and was responsible for the department’s operations, special operations, and public relations.

Prior to Maplewood, Marsac served as an EMS paramedic and shift supervisor for Abbott EMS for 13 years. He received a Bachelor’s degree from Southern University of Illinois-Carbondale in Public Safety Management, and an Associate Degree in Fire Science from St. Louis Community College-Forest Park.

Marsac also has certificates as a Fire Investigator, Fire Instructor, Paramedic, Incident Safety Officer, FF I, FF II, and Haz-mat Technician.

