ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A jury Tuesday convicted 50-year-old Leron Robinson of statutory sodomy and child molestation in St. Louis County.

The victim of the crimes was less than 14 years old at the time. The jury recommended a sentence of 50 years for all the crimes combined.

Robinson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 29.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.