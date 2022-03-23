Advertisement

Major Case Squad investigating after man found dead in Franklin County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Major Case Squad was activated after a man was found dead in a car in Robertsville, Missouri, Wednesday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded to a 911 call of a car parked partially in the roadway, where the man was found dead in his car on Circle Drive in Robertsville. Investigators are currently trying to identify the man and process the scene, police said.

Police did not immediately say how the man died, but said the Major Case Squad is working to track down leads in the case. More information will be added as it becomes available.

