Local health leaders monitoring new COVID subvariant

BA.2 is the name of the new COVID variant rapidly growing overseas that's just starting to grow here in the U.S.(Arizona's Family)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis health leaders are monitoring a new COVID-19 subvariant.

The St. Louis County Health Department has said they are keeping an eye on Europe as the BA.2 variant surges. The variant is said to be more transmissible but not more severe than the omicron variant.

While there are no mask mandates in the St. Louis area currently, officials suggest holding onto the face covering.

“As we enjoy this period of relatively few cases, take advantage of this time to make sure you’re prepared for any potential future surges,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force doesn’t expect hospitalizations to increase but low booster rates in the region have them concerned.

