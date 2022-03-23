Juvenile in custody after Cape Girardeau police chase ends in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies are searching for two suspects after a police chase that began in Cape Girardeau County ended nearly 100 miles away Wednesday.

Police said the chase started in Cape Girardeau County and ended on Interstate 55 near Highway 141 just before 6:30 a.m. in Jefferson County. During the chase, someone inside the car fired shots at the police cars. A K9 unit was able to find a teenage boy in a nearby ditch while deputies are utilizing drones to search for two women who ran from the car.

Several guns were also found inside the suspects’ car.

