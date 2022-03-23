Jayson Tatum surprises National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award winner

BELAIRE, Kan. (KMOV) - Boston Celtics forward-guard Jayson Tatum awarded a Kansas University commit with the 2021-22 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.

The St. Louis native and 2015-16 award winner virtually surprised Gradey Dick of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas with the news, while his family, coaches, and teammates presented him with the trophy at school. He won the award based off his accomplishments on and off the court.

“The team’s leading scorer with 17.9 points per game at Sunrise Christian, Gradey is a long and lean knock-down shotmaker with a high basketball IQ and nice positional size,” said Paul Biancardi of ESPN Basketball. “More than a one-dimensional player, he will also finish drives, take charges and rebound, all of which helped his team win the NIBC regular-season title. What makes him special is that he combines talent, effort and good character.”

Dick has volunteered at a local food pantry and shelter for the homeless, served as a middle school math tutor twice a week for two years, and is a member of the Young Life Christian Ministry. He also volunteered at the Special Olympics, Sunrise Christian Academy Basketball Camps, and the Buddy Hield Basketball Camp.

Dick was a guest speaker and a coach for younger students at school during his lunch period while maintaining a 3.6 GPA in the classroom.

The Gatorade National Player of the Year award recognizes the athletic and academic excellence and character on and off the court. Each year, a selection committee views the nation’s top talent to choose a winner.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.