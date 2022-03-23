Investigator hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney to work case against former Governor Greitens accepts plea deal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – An investigator hired by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney to work the 2018 criminal case against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has accepted a plea deal.

William Don Tisaby was charged with six counts of perjury and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Wednesday, the day before jury selection was set to begin, he pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with physical evidence, a class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one-year probation with a possible discharge after three months.

Circuit Attorney Gardner hired Enterra, LLC, an out-of-office investigative firm, to work on the invasion of privacy case against Greitens, something typically handled by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Gardner claimed the St. Louis Police Department refused to handle the investigation. At the time, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said his department was not asked to investigate.

News 4 obtained a copy of the contract between the Michigan-based firm and the prosecutor---signed by private investigator Tisaby on January 18, 2018, eight days after News 4 first broke the news of the allegations. The Circuit Attorney agreed to pay $250 an hour for Enterra, LLC to provide consulting advice to the Circuit Attorney’s office and conduct an independent criminal investigation of the governor.

Under oath, Tisaby, a former FBI agent stated he took no notes during an interview with the woman who accused Greitens. He claimed he did not ask her any “substantive questions” during the interview. Tisaby testified that he received no information or research help from Gardner’s office, and that he had not contacted Gardner’s office in advance. Tisaby insisted that Gardner never asked him to look for an expert to help locate the photo which Greitens had allegedly taken to blackmail the woman.

But, according to the perjury indictment against Tisaby, Gardner was present for his interview with the woman. The recorded interview shows Tisaby taking notes, and phone records show Tisaby shared more than a half dozen phone conversations with Gardner. Tisaby did contact a digital forensic company regarding the photograph, and was involved in multiple calls with the company, and Gardner, to discuss the obtaining the photo.

In court during the plea hearing, Tisaby admitted to concealing and suppressing certain documents in the Greitens case.

Timeline of Events in Greitens Case

On January 10, 2018, hours after Missouri Governor Eric Greitens delivered his State of the State speech, KMOV broke the story of an angry husband secretly recording a conversation with his crying wife, who was confessing to having an affair with Greitens. She also told her husband that Greitens was blackmailing her into keeping silent by taking embarrassing photographs of her without her permission. Greitens, who was married with children, would confess to the affair, but called it consensual and denied blackmailing the woman.

On February 22, 2018, a St. Louis grand jury would indict Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge for taking and transmitting the alleged photo.

On April 20, 2018, Kim Gardner would charge Greitens with a felony of tampering with computer data, for disclosing a St. Louis charity’s donor list to his own political fundraiser without the charity’s permission.

On May 14, 2018, with jury selection underway on the felony invasion of privacy charge, Greitens’ attorneys attacked the way Gardner handled of the case, and the court ruled Gardner might have to testify. The State suddenly dropped the charge.

Two weeks later, Eric Greitens resigned in disgrace as governor.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.