As demand for housing skyrockets, a new subdivision in Jefferson County gets pushback

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Antonich remembers looking out his yard in Eureka and seeing turkeys and deer, now he sees the constant growth.

“Now its suburbia,” said Antonich. He has a sign in his yard against further suburban sprawl. It reads No McBride Polo Field.

The signs dot several lawns and along Highway FF where the proposed development, The Polo Grounds is planned in Jefferson County.

“Not happy about it. We weren’t happy about the other two and it’s just relentless. They’re destroying the character of the area,” said Mark Tannen who lives next to the proposed project from McBride Homes.

McBride Homes is planning to build 101 luxury homes on the former polo field off FF near High Trails Drive. Its just down the road from Windswept Farms, a 500+ subdivision in Eureka.

“The proposed project is near Windswept Farms, one of the most successful new home communities in the metro area,” said John Eilermann, CEO and Chairman of McBride Homes.

As the housing crisis continues and demand for houses continues to surge, developers cannot keep up with demand. The shortage of housing stock contributes to the high prices across the region.

Antonich says he isn’t against all development, but questions the scale.

“McBride had multiple meetings with the two adjacent and most affected subdivisions next to the Polo Field community. The result was a substantially improved plan including larger homesites, fewer homesites, and additional buffers,” said Eilermann.

The land where The Polo Grounds is planned is zoned Single Family Residential and the developer requested a zoning change. Originally that piece of land called for homes to be built on one acre. The change, which has been preliminarily approved by Jefferson County Planning and Zoning, would allow for six units per acre. But this development plans to do 2.7 units per acre after working with residents.

According to planning and zoning documents the land is located within the “Secondary Growth Area which encourages suburban development.”

But residents like Antonich question how much more will be built and if the roads can handle it.

“The road was never built for this kind of traffic,” he said.

McBride did perform a traffic study and suggests adding a turn lane. They also said they spent $2 million on the roads near Windswept Farms to help alleviate traffic concerns.

The Jefferson County Council must still approve the zoning change and the development.

Read the proposal here: https://www.jeffcomo.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_03102022-681

