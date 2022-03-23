County Executive Page shuts down calls for state-led investigation into Cora Faith Walker’s death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Calls for a state-led investigation into the sudden death of Cora Faith Walker have been shut down by her former boss, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

Walker had attended St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ birthday party at Neo on Locust Thursday, March 10. She was staying the night at the Loews Hotel and entered her room around midnight with an unidentified person, St. Louis Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom said in a Monday briefing. Isom said the unidentified person left the room around 7 a.m. and then two hours later Walker collapsed outside of the room. The person who was with Walker prior to her death is not considered a suspect, Isom clarified.

At the time of her death, Walker, 37, was one of the top government officials in St. Louis County. A cause of death has not been released, but Isom said it is not considered suspicious.

Over the weekend, St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch told News 4 important questions into Walker’s death must be answered. He said because Walker was an employee under the county executive’s office, the council can call for state police to step in and investigate.

On Wednesday, Page said he believes St. Louis City is best suited to handle the case.

“I think we just need to let the process work, let the city’s medical examiner handle it and if there’s any law enforcement piece to it, which there doesn’t look like it is anyway, then the city of St. Louis is perfectly capable of handling that,” said Page.

Fitch claims Jones and Walker’s friendship creates a conflict of interest for City staff.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.