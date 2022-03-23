Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Scattered rain through Thursday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion:

Low pressure is sitting over Illinois with showers developing on the perimeter of the low. Expect periods of periods of light rain continuing through the evening. The clouds will remain thick overhead and temperatures will fall through the 40s.

Overnight the rain and clouds remain. Scattered showers will continue tomorrow, and temperatures will be at their coolest point in the mid-40s about 15 degrees below normal. The rain finally moves out late in the day on Thursday.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Friday!

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7day
4Warn Forecast: Cool with Periods of Rain
7day
4Warn Forecast: Cool with Periods of Rain
4Warn Forecast: The rain is staying
4Warn Forecast: Periods of rain, breezy & cooler