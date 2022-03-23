4Warn Forecast: Scattered rain through Thursday

Weather Discussion:

Low pressure is sitting over Illinois with showers developing on the perimeter of the low. Expect periods of periods of light rain continuing through the evening. The clouds will remain thick overhead and temperatures will fall through the 40s.

Overnight the rain and clouds remain. Scattered showers will continue tomorrow, and temperatures will be at their coolest point in the mid-40s about 15 degrees below normal. The rain finally moves out late in the day on Thursday.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Friday!

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.