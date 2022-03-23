Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Scattered rain through Thursday

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Weather Discussion:

Low pressure is sitting over Illinois with showers developing on the perimeter of the low. Expect periods of brief rain throughout the day. The clouds will remain thick overhead and temperatures will fall to the 40s this afternoon.

Tonight the rain and clouds remain. You may see a few slushy flakes early tomorrow when temperatures above the surface fall below the freezing point. No accumulations or impacts are expected. Scattered showers will continue tomorrow, and temperatures will be at their coolest point in the mid-40s.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Friday!

