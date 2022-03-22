Woman shot outside North City store pulled out a gun after being denied entry, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A woman was shot after being denied entry to a north St. Louis store Monday, according to police.

St. Louis officers reported hearing gunshots in the 8330 block of N. Broadway around 5 p.m. They then saw a 35-year-old woman shot in the parking lot of the Elite Supermarket.

A man inside the store told police he shot the woman because she pulled out a gun after being denied entry into the store. Police said two guns were found at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.

