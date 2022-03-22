WATCH: Tornado tosses truck, sends shoppers fleeing in Texas

(CNN) - Brian Emfinger captured this video of a truck getting blown over and tossed around in high winds from a reported tornado near Elgin, Texas.

The driver was able to drive away.

At least 20 tornadoes were reported across Texas and Oklahoma. Local officials have reported minor injuries and one death.

A mother and a 2-year-old were freed from debris after a possible tornado touched down in Beasley, Texas. The storm flipped and ripped apart their RV trailer.

