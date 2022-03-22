Urban Chestnut Brewing Company to redesign location in The Grove

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Urban Chestnut Brewing Company is planning to makeover its Bierhall in The Grove.

The brewery posted renderings online that show a new outdoor patio and dining space. No other details regarding the redesign have been released.

The Grove location is home to most of the brewery’s beer production and packaging. It originally opened there in 2014 after opening up a midtown location a few years prior.

