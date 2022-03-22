Advertisement

Suspect barraicaded inside Crawford County home

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has surrounded a home during a standoff early Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., a person allegedly fired shots at deputies on Valleyside Road near Highway 19.

“The suspect, and only occupant of the residence, is currently barricaded inside the residence,” the department wrote.

Nearby residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

