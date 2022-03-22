Procure Market season kicks off at the City Foundry STL

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Girl power! Over 500 local women-owned businesses will be featured at the City Foundry STL in March 27.

The shopping event will be held the last Sunday of every month from March through October. The event that is free to attend will also feature local female DJs and community health services from Cardinal Glennon.

The Women’s Creative said shoppers can expect a highly curated experience where they can find unique clothing, accessories, gifts and home goods. Vendors are from all over the St. Louis region to take part in the Procure Market.

Vendors for March include:

For the full list, visit the the Facebook event page.

“We want to invite the entire community down to celebrate what the brands that women in St. Louis are building and support them with us!” said Stacey Pugh, the event director for The Women’s Creative.

The event will be held outside along Foundry Way from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.