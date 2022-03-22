Navy sailor killed in Pearl Harbor positively identified as St. Louis native

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis native who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor is finally coming home.

The Department of Defense has positively identified Navy Coxswain Paul Boemer’s remains. Boemer was 21-years-old on December 7, 1941, when the Japanese military attacked the USS Oklahoma, the ship he was stationed on. His remains were recovered in the 1940s, but never identified.

In 2015, Boemer and 45 other military members’ remains were exhumed from a national cemetery in Honolulu. Scientists began working to identify each with advanced technology.

In May, the Navy says Boemer will be brought to St. Louis for a proper burial.

