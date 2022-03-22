Hospitalizations for COVID-19 drops as St. Mary’s Hospital has zero patients hospitalized

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time in over two years, no one with the COVID-19 virus is hospitalized at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights.

The SSM hospital discharged its last COVID patient this weekend according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Former. Over the last seven days, hospitalizations for the virus in St. Louis have been dropping.

