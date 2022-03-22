Advertisement

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 drops as St. Mary’s Hospital has zero patients hospitalized

SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights
SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time in over two years, no one with the COVID-19 virus is hospitalized at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights.

The SSM hospital discharged its last COVID patient this weekend according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Former. Over the last seven days, hospitalizations for the virus in St. Louis have been dropping.

