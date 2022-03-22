Have you seen them? Duo accused of using stolen credit card at O’Fallon, Mo. stores

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The O’Fallon, Mo. Police Department is searching for suspected thieves who allegedly charged over $1,000 on a stolen credit card.

Surveillance video captured a man and another person purchasing thousands of dollars worth of items at businesses around the area before driving off in a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck. The Dodge has a dark front passenger wheel. no plates and several dents all over the truck.

Anyone with information should call 636-980-5939.

