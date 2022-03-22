Gas tax holiday to provide relief at the pump for drivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri drivers might see some relief at the pump thanks to a bill that would take away the taxes on gas.

Adam Schwadron, a State Representative from St. Charles county, introduced a gas tax holiday. This is a bill that would relieve drivers of taxes on gas for the next six months.

The state gas tax was already scheduled to increase each year until 2025. In July, it was to increase to 22 cents per gallon. Schwadron said this gas tax holiday is necessary for the immediate preservation of public health, welfare, peace, and safety.

The house special committee plans to hear the bill Tuesday at 12 p.m. News 4 will update the story when more information becomes available.

