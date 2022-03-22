Advertisement

Endangered Person Advisory for missing man in Lebanon

Mark T. Spence missing
Mark T. Spence missing(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 49-year-old Mark T. Spence in Lebanon on March 17.

Spence was last seen walking away from Lebanon Health Care North at 7:30 p.m. The Lebanon Police Department tells us he suffers from a traumatic brain injury and has a diminished mental capacity.

Now police said Spence may be in or going to the Union Village Ridge or St. Clair areas where his family is said to live.

Anyone who has seen Spence or has information should call 911 immediately or call the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.

