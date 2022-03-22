Café Natasha announces last dinner service

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Café Natasha will host a monthlong celebration prior to closing on April 30.

Owner Hamishe Bahrami and her late husband, Behshid Bahrami, first opened the South Grand restaurant in 1983. The restaurant is open for dinner from 3-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the last dinner service taking place on April 30. Reservations can be made by clicking here.

“The St. Louis community has shown such incredible support for Café Natasha over the years, and that didn’t even change during the pandemic,” said Natasha Bahrami. “We are so grateful to have been part of so many St. Louisans’ lives for so long – and we’re also so happy that Mom can retire and enjoy life outside of the kitchen.”

A new concept will open in early summer in the dining-room space at 3200 South Grand Boulevard. The Gin Room, which is owned by Natasha Bahrami, will remain open.

