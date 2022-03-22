Bourbon High School teacher helping refugees at Ukraine border

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - JD Huitt watched with horror as war broke out in Ukraine. He has three children adopted from the country and knew he couldn’t sit back and do nothing.

He is a history teacher at Bourbon High School and told the district he would be taking a leave of absence to fly across the world. He’s currently volunteering with World Central Kitchen to help feed refugee’s at the border crossing in Medyka. He’s documenting all of it on his YouTube channel, The History Underground.

“I felt led and compelled to try to do something and give back to a country that has quite literally given us our family,” said Huitt. Over Zoom he described the emotions of watching hundreds of people cross into Poland with little more than a few bags of their belongings.

“I see a lot of people coming across the border and they’re carrying everything they own in the world in a couple of grocery bags,” he said.

That’s why this week he went and picked up 50 suitcases to give to refugees. A little girl chose a pink one.

“A complete stranger. Gave me a hug. So I’m glad we can help in some small way,” he said.

He typically documents stories and places of history on his YouTube channel which has more than 250,000 subscribers. He hopes by sharing both the horror of the war along with the power of kindness, with not only his students, but his community, that they will have a better understanding.

“I hope they get a bigger picture of the world,” said Huitt. “Our problems are fairly small. We’re not having to leave our country and flee our homes that are completely bombed out.

The organization he’s volunteering with, World Central Kitchen, has so far fed more than one million Ukrainian refugees.

