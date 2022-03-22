4Warn Forecast: The rain is staying

Weather Discussion:

Scattered showers will continue through the evening. The gusty winds will eventually taper off after sunset. Temperatures will remain fairly steady in the upper 50s before falling to a low of 50 degrees.

A cold front associated with some low pressure is taking its time moving eastward across Missouri. We’ll begin to feel the temperatures cooling Wednesday behind the front. The high will hit 53°. Winds pick up again tomorrow as well.

Thursday is the coldest day of the week when temperatures don’t make it out of the 40s. Can’t rule out a few isolated showers lasting through the morning.

As another weak frontal boundary moves in late Friday night, a spot shower may develop early Saturday. Otherwise, we remain dry with seasonable temperatures this weekend.

