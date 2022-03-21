Advertisement

You can take your dog on the Wheel at Union Station

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For one day only, man’s best friend will get the chance to ride the Wheel at Union Station.

In honor of National Puppy Day on Wednesday, humans and their furry friends can buy a ticket to take the pups for a spin.

Each dog will also receive a dog treat from Purina. The event lasts from 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

