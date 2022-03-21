You can take your dog on the Wheel at Union Station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For one day only, man’s best friend will get the chance to ride the Wheel at Union Station.

In honor of National Puppy Day on Wednesday, humans and their furry friends can buy a ticket to take the pups for a spin.

Each dog will also receive a dog treat from Purina. The event lasts from 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

