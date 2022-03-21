Woman robbed, ran over in South City Schnucks parking lot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was run over by a car after being robbed in a Schnucks parking lot at around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said the woman was walking into Schnucks at 1020 Loughborough Ave. when four teens, ranging from 13 to 16 years old, walked up to her and complimented her shoes. A 16-year-old got into the woman’s car after her car keys, phone, and wallet were taken from her.

The woman told police she stood behind her car when the suspect put the car in reverse and ran her over. She fell to the ground before the suspect reversed again and ran her over for a second time. Police said a witness was able to move the woman from the path of the car before she was taken to the hospital.

Three of the suspects were found and arrested around Loughborough Commons. Officers found the driver later in the woman’s car with two other teens where they were arrested.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

