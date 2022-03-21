Two stabbed at Alton home Sunday night
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTON (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for the suspect(s) in a stabbing that occurred at an Alton home Sunday night.
Officers tell News 4 that a group of people was socializing at a home in the 300 block of Lindenwood Blvd around 9:00 p.m. when a fight broke out. During the fight, two people were stabbed. The victims were taken to a local hospital.
Authorities have not provided any further information other than the victims and suspect(s) knew each other.
