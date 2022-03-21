Some call for St. Louis City recycling fees to be scrapped until recycle pick-up resumes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A worker shortage has kept recycling from being picked up in St. Louis City, but residents are still paying the fees.

The city has instead been dumping the contents of recycling containers into the trash, something that has been going on since August. However, the city is still charging $14 for recycling pick-up. South City Alderman Joe Vaccaro is asking the city to cut the recycling collection charge down.

“The way I see it, we’re paying for a service that we’re not getting ... and the issue is we’re not getting that,” Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro said most constituents he’s talked to want the separate pick-ups resumed, but if that can’t happen, he says they want the $14 charge reduced. Vaccaro has also asked the city to consider contracting to a private company to handle the pick-ups.

