One last time: Yadier Molina arrives to Cardinals camp Monday

JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) -- With many of the players in full uniform, the St. Louis Cardinals filed into the Major League clubhouse in Jupiter just ahead of 2 p.m. local time for a team meeting ahead of team workouts Monday afternoon. These meetings are common during spring camp, and their contents aren’t public. But this one began shortly after the clubhouse was closed for media access, so reporters were idling outside on the patio awaiting manager Oli Marmol’s daily briefing.

Through the walls, one could make out the faint sound of applause from inside the clubhouse. A few minutes later, a reporter asked Marmol whether that applause might have been in recognition of the organization’s longest-tenured player arriving in Cardinals’ camp earlier that day.

“That’s accurate, yeah,” Marmol replied.

After a slight delay to the beginning of his final spring training camp, longtime Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina made his much-anticipated arrival to camp on Monday. In a brief scrum with reporters, Molina didn’t delve into the details behind his delayed arrival to spring training camp in Jupiter, Florida--the team had described Molina’s absence as relating to a personal matter--but the veteran catcher said he expects to be ready for game action in as few as four days.

Molina says he knew during the lockout he wouldn’t be able to report on time and had to wait until it lifted for his agent to inform the Cardinals. Said he’s happy to be here now and it meant a lot to see how excited his teammates are. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) March 21, 2022

The 39-year-old backstop had a slew of camera lenses on him as he made his way onto the backfields of the Cardinals complex for the first time this spring on Monday afternoon. Molina is not among the group of Cardinals heading to West Palm Beach Monday night for a game against the Nationals.

After St. Louis manager Oli Marmol employed a pretty standard big-league lineup for the team’s first two Grapefruit League games this week, the majority of veteran players did not make that trip for Monday’s road game at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Starting pitcher Steven Matz made his first Grapefruit League appearance for the Cardinals in that game.

Molina took his first batting practice of the spring and participated in team drills out on the backfields Monday afternoon. Yadi took batting practice in the same hitting group as Nolan Arenado, who can be described as another veteran position player with designs on winning a championship in St. Louis in 2022.

Yadier Molina's (last) first batting practice of spring training. pic.twitter.com/qEMPE7MxFM — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) March 21, 2022

“Loved it,” Marmol said of seeing No. 4 walk through the door. “Absolutely loved it. It’s good to see his face. Good to see him back in uniform. He’s excited to be here--we’re excited to have him.

“He’s an extremely big part of what we do here, just the overall culture. So him walking through those doors, it means a lot.”

Marmol wasn’t entirely sure as of Monday what Molina’s playing schedule would look like for the coming days, but noted that “if there’s someone that gets ready quickly, it’s him.”

The team shared an image of Molina and Adam Wainwright embracing in the clubhouse Monday. The duo reunites to embark upon their final season as a battery for the Cardinals as they chase down Mickey Lolitch and Bill Freehan for the all-time Major League record for games started by the same pitcher-catcher battery. Lolitch and Freehan logged 324 starts together for the Detroit Tigers from 1963-1975. Waino and Yadi currently stand fourth all-time at 305 starts together.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.