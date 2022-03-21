Arnold police officer involved in a crash in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Officials responded to a car crash involving a police officer in Jefferson County Monday afternoon.

Reports say the Arnold police officer’s car was hit near the parking lot of Dollar General on Jeffco Blvd. at Miller Rd. Officials transported the officer to the hospital.

The driver of the other car involved was treated at the scene. The police officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

