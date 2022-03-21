Advertisement

Missouri’s Greitens faces calls to end US Senate bid

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bipartisan group of elected officials and campaign rivals are urging Missouri’s former Gov. Eric Greitens to end his bid for U.S. Senate following claims that he physically abused his ex-wife and child.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Rival Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler on Monday called on Greitens to drop out of the race and “get professional help.” U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley says people who hit women and children belong in handcuffs, not the U.S. Senate.

Greitens’ ex-wife accused him of abuse in an affidavit filed Monday as part of a child custody case. Eric Greitens called the allegations “completely fabricated” and “baseless.”

