Missouri’s Greitens faces calls to end US Senate bid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bipartisan group of elected officials and campaign rivals are urging Missouri’s former Gov. Eric Greitens to end his bid for U.S. Senate following claims that he physically abused his ex-wife and child.

Rival Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler on Monday called on Greitens to drop out of the race and “get professional help.” U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley says people who hit women and children belong in handcuffs, not the U.S. Senate.

Greitens’ ex-wife accused him of abuse in an affidavit filed Monday as part of a child custody case. Eric Greitens called the allegations “completely fabricated” and “baseless.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.