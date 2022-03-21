Advertisement

Man found dead in SUV near Forest Park after having throat cut

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was found dead inside an SUV near Forest Park Monday afternoon.

According to police, the man was found inside a white SUV in the 6200 block of Southwood Ave with his throat cut around 4:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers or police.

