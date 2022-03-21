Major Case Squad investigating Madison County man found dead in pool blood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Twenty investigators and the Major Case Squad are searching for clues after a Madison County man was found dead Thursday evening.

Officers rushed to a home in the 2000 block of North Bluff Road in Collinsville after a caller found a man dead at 4 p.m., police said. The man, who was shot several times, was found face down in a pool of blood.

The agencies will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

