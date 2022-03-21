Advertisement

Gas pump relief: Missouri bill proposes lifting state fuel tax for 6 months

Rep. Adam Schwadron (R- Charles County) introduced HB 2801, a bill that would create a...
Rep. Adam Schwadron (R- Charles County) introduced HB 2801, a bill that would create a six-month tax holiday on the state’s motor fuel tax.(Gray)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As fuel prices see drastic spikes nationwide, one Missouri state representative is looking to ease some of the financial burdens on Show-Me state drivers.

Rep. Adam Schwadron (R- St. Charles County) introduced HB 2801, a bill that would create a six-month tax holiday on the state’s motor fuel tax.

The tax rate increased from $0.17 per gallon to $0.195 on Oct. 1, 2021. The tax rate will increase an additional 2.5 cents per gallon each July 1 through 2025, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

  • 7/1/2022 – 6/30/2023 – Motor Fuel Rate $0.22
  • 7/1/2023 – 6/30/2024 – Motor Fuel Rate $0.245
  • 7/1/2024 – 6/30/2025 – Motor Fuel Rate $0.27
  • 7/1/2025 – Motor Fuel Rate $0.295

Schwadron’s bill stated that enacting his legislation “is deemed necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health, welfare, peace, and safety.”

The House Special Committee on Government Oversight will hear the HB 2801 on Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Average gas prices in the Kansas City area have fallen 10.4 cents in the last week, now averaging $3.66 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy. Prices in the Kansas City area are still 55.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.09 a gallon higher than one year ago.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Woman robbed, ran over in South City Schnucks parking lot
Four suspects wanted for robbery and assault
4 suspects wanted for assaulting a woman and stealing her car in South City
Episode 176: Fattened Caf
Episode 176: Fattened Caf
FILE- Then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waits to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse