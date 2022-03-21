Advertisement

Former St. Louis police officer sentenced for falsely obtaining taxpayer money

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Louis City police officer will spend one year and one day in federal prison for three counts of mail fraud.

According to court documents, Brad Stephens obtained taxpayer money from the Tower Grove South organization by claiming to work for a private security company.

Stephens managed to get about $50,000 from the organization while claiming to have worked nearly 170 shifts for City Wide Security during his off-duty hours as an officer. Court documents say Stephens wasn’t assigned any of these shifts.

Stephens had been employed with the city’s police department since 2014. He pleaded guilty on December 6, 2021.

