Episode 176: Fattened Caf

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Charlene and Darren Young weren’t in the restaurant business but they had a passion: Darren wanted to learn to make BBQ and turned to YouTube and Charlene wanted to share her culture and food of the Phillipines. It started on a whim but now they host regular pop-ups at Earthbound Brewery on Cherokee Street and you can find their smoked meats in the grocery store.

Now they’re taking their passion nationwide, selling their line of sauces and condiments at even more grocery stores and wholesale. We sat down with the Youngs to talk about building a business while raising a family and how the pandemic caused a unique pivot that led to their success today.

