Cardinals claim LHP Naughton off waivers from Angels

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Packy Naughton throws to the Texas Rangers in a baseball...
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Packy Naughton throws to the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals claimed left-hander Packy Naughton off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

The 25-year-old Naughton, who fills out the Cardinals’ 40-man roster, was chosen by the Reds in the ninth round of the 2017 first-year player draft. The former Virginia Tech star made his major league debut for the Angels last season, going 0-4 with a 7.15 ERA in five starts and seven total appearances.

Naughton spent most of his season in the minors, going 2-2 with a 4.90 ERA in 10 starts and 14 appearances at Double-A Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake City. He did not pitch the previous season because COVID-19 shut down the minors.

