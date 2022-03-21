Advertisement

Blues make moves ahead of trade deadline

Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Blues acquired two defensemen from the Detroit Red Wings in a trade Monday.

Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced that Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski would head to St. Louis in exchange for forward Oskar Sundqvist, defenseman Jake Walman and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Leddy is a 12-year veteran of the league who has also played for the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders. Witkowski, who will report to the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, has played in 132 NHL games in stints with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Red Wings.

