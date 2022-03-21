Advertisement

Art Hill Film Series returning in July

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Art Hill Film Series will return in July and you can vote on what movies you want to see.

This year’s theme is sports, a not to an upcoming St. Louis Art Museum Exhibit called “Catching the Moment.” The museum has posted its survey on its Facebook page, where you can vote on the final movie in the film series.

Voting ends March 27, with the final movie being shown July 29.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Wheel opened on Monday. (Source: The St. Louis Wheel media)
You can take your dog on the Wheel at Union Station
Some want St. Louis City to cut recycling fees until recycling pick-up resumes
Some call for St. Louis City recycling fees to be scrapped until recycle pick-up resumes
Movies
Art Hill film series
Carjacking
Police carjacking attempt