Art Hill Film Series returning in July

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Art Hill Film Series will return in July and you can vote on what movies you want to see.

This year’s theme is sports, a not to an upcoming St. Louis Art Museum Exhibit called “Catching the Moment.” The museum has posted its survey on its Facebook page, where you can vote on the final movie in the film series.

Voting ends March 27, with the final movie being shown July 29.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.