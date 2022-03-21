4Warn Forecast: Periods of Rain, Breezy & Cooler
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion:
Widespread rain fell overnight but a dry period is expected through most of the morning commute for the metro St. Louis area. We still anticipate periods of rain through the day and some locally heavy showers in spots this evening. Breezy today and tomorrow as cooler temperatures settle in. Better weather expected Friday through the weekend.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.