4 suspects wanted for assaulting a woman and stealing her car in South City

Four suspects wanted for robbery and assault
Four suspects wanted for robbery and assault(St. Louis Metro Police Dept.)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for four women accused of assaulting and robbing a 44-year-old woman on Thursday.

Police reported when the victim was driving westbound in the 1900 block of Arsenal, she saw the suspects walking, blew her horn and told them to get out of the street. The suspects responded to the woman and started throwing things at her 2012 Volkswagen. When the victim got out of her car, they jumped her and stole her car.

Officials said the woman suffered facial injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

