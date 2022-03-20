Edwardsville residents react to Illinois AG’s lawsuit against Marathon Pipe Line for oil spill

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) - Many Edwardsville residents are applauding Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul for suing Marathon Pipe Line after the company had an oil spill in Edwardsville last week.

According to a statement, the lawsuit alleges the company created a danger to the environment and public health when around 165,000 gallons of oil spilled and made its way into Cahokia Creek. The lawsuit also claims Marathon violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act by releasing the oil.

News 4 captured crews still cleaning the waterway Saturday near Illinois State Route 143 and Old Alton Edwardsville Road.

“This is where the attorney general can make a difference,” said Steve Mudge, a lifelong Edwardsville resident. “They need to be hypervigilant and people need to keep on top of them. Not only compensation and cleanup but also more preventive measures in the future.”

Mudge said he lives a mile from where the leak happened. He added he owns property where several pipelines run through.

“I don’t get from Marathon, but Keystone sends me--they come out annually--I know they come out annually and they report how often they run something through the pipe to inspect the condition of the pipe. So, I certainly hope Marathon enhances their efforts,” he said.

“They should definitely be held accountable,” Edwardsville resident Aiden Bonds said.

Earlier in the week, Marathon said it plans to cover all expenses related to wildlife rehabilitation.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said responsible parties will be required to pay the state and local governments for expenses related to the leak.

The statement said the lawsuit aims to force Marathon to cease and desist and take corrective action to aid the environmental recovery of the oil spill. The suit also seeks civil penalties for each alleged violation of Illinois’ Environmental Protection Act.

Marathon Pipe Line said in an update on the clean up that work is still being done in Cahokia Creek. The company also said it is working with environmental and wildlife experts to help any impacted wildlife.

News 4 reached out to Marathon Pipe Line for comment on the lawsuit, but the company declined, citing pending litigation.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.