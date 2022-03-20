Car hit by MetroLink train in Washington Park

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A car was hit by a MetroLink train near the station in Washington Park, Illinois.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Washington Park MetroLink station. Trains are not operating between the Emerson Park and Farview Heights stations. Shuttles are transporting passengers between the Emerson Park, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Washington Park and Fairview Heights stations.

Metro says passengers may experience delays of up to an hour. Other information was not immediately known.

