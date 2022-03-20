Advertisement

Car hit by MetroLink train in Washington Park

First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a MetroLink train and a car in Washington Park.(KMOV staff)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A car was hit by a MetroLink train near the station in Washington Park, Illinois.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Washington Park MetroLink station. Trains are not operating between the Emerson Park and Farview Heights stations. Shuttles are transporting passengers between the Emerson Park, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Washington Park and Fairview Heights stations.

Metro says passengers may experience delays of up to an hour. Other information was not immediately known.

