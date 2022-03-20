4Warn Forecast: Showers and storms moving in

Weather Discussion:

The first two days of spring were perfect, but now showers, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures are the story.

Tonight heavy downpours will move northeast into our area around 9 pm. May see some gusty winds and lightning with these storms. The storms will become more scattered for the Tuesday morning commute. Another round of rain is forecasted Tuesday afternoon/evening, and this one may produce gusty winds and some small hail. The trend will be for the storms to weaken as they track east, so the potential for severe weather is very low.

Eventually, a cold front moves through Wednesday, which will cool our temperatures into Thursday. We turn dry and mild after the active mid-week.

