4Warn Forecast: More Warm Weather Monday

4Warn Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Weather Discussion:

Lows overnight won’t be as cool as they were early Sunday morning. Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday is another great spring-like day as highs again reach the 70s. It will be quite breezy however with a south wind gusting up to 25 mph. We turn active Monday evening when a slow-moving cold front brings rain late Monday through Wednesday. This will be mostly just rain, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible from time to time. Accumulations will total around an inch.

We’ll be cooler Wednesday and Thursday before warmer air arrives Friday.

7 Day Forecast

