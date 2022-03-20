4Warn Forecast: More Warm Weather Monday

Weather Discussion:

Lows overnight won’t be as cool as they were early Sunday morning. Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday is another great spring-like day as highs again reach the 70s. It will be quite breezy however with a south wind gusting up to 25 mph. We turn active Monday evening when a slow-moving cold front brings rain late Monday through Wednesday. This will be mostly just rain, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible from time to time. Accumulations will total around an inch.

We’ll be cooler Wednesday and Thursday before warmer air arrives Friday.

