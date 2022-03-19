Suspect tried to carjack two officers downtown, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to carjack two St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) officers in downtown St. Louis overnight.

The incident happened near the intersection of Choteau and Tucker, just after 3:00 a.m. Authorities say the two officers were on their way to a call for shots fired near Chouteau and 7th when a 27-year-old man stepped into an eastbound lane of Choteau, blocking the fully-marked squad car.

Police tell News 4 the man then walked to the passenger side of the car and pointed a gun at the officers, in an attempt to carjack them. The officers were able to maneuver to safety while the suspect realized he was carjacking officers in a marked squad car. The suspect then ran.

After an officer in need of aid call then went out, other officers who responded to the call found the suspect and took him into custody. A gun was found on the suspect. No officers were injured.

