Reports: Mizzou set to hire Dennis Gates as men’s basketball coach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV) - Mizzou is set to hire Dennis Gates to be the next men’s basketball coach, pending approval of the Board of Curators, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com. Gates has been the head coach at Cleveland State for three years, compiling a 50-40 record. He took Cleveland State to the NCAA tournament in 2021 and has won back-to-back Horizon League regular-season titles. Gates was an assistant coach at Florida State for several seasons.

ESPN reported Friday night that Gates was the front-runner to succeed Cuonzo Martin.

